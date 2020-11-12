A staffer for Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Governor’s Office has announced.
In a statement released Thursday morning, Edwards said the staffer tested positive on Tuesday. One other staff member “deemed to have close contact with this person” is in quarantine for 14 days, following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Louisiana Department of Health.
The person who tested positive did not have contact with the governor, according to the statement.
This wasn’t the first time a staffer for Edwards tested positive for COVID-19. In early July, the Governor’s Office announced that a staffer had tested positive, which forced a dozen others who came into close contact to quarantine.
Another staffer tested positive in early October, forcing two others to go into isolation.
In the spring, April Dunn, a staff member of the governor’s and an advocate for people with special needs, passed from a COVID-19 infection.
In all instances, Edwards has said he didn’t have close contact with the people who tested positive.
Read the full statement from the Governor’s Office below:
“A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, the Governor’s office disclosed on Thursday morning. The person is in isolation and did not have close contact with the Governor. One other staff member who was deemed to have close contact with this person is quarantining for 14 days from exposure, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.