A staffer for Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Governor’s Office has announced.
The person is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.
The person did not have close contact with Edwards, his office said.
This marks the second staffer for Edwards to test positive for COVID-19 this month, following a positive test during the New Year’s holiday that forced two others to go into quarantine.
Last July, the Governor’s Office announced that a staffer had tested positive, which forced a dozen others who came into close contact to isolate.
Another staffer tested positive in early October, forcing two others to go into isolation. That was followed by another positive test among his staff in November, which forced one other to go into quarantine.
In the spring, April Dunn, a staff member of the governor’s and an advocate for people with special needs, passed from a COVID-19 infection.
In all instances, Edwards has said he didn’t have close contact with the people who tested positive.
Read the full statement from the Governor’s Office below:
A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team has tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s office disclosed this morning. The person is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health. The person did not have close contact with the Governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.