Louisiana reported more than 29,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations drew close to 1,800 in this omicron surge, according to new figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 29,019 new cases — 21,900 confirmed and 7,119 “probable.” The new cases were based on 148,058 tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 19.5 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 273 over the weekend to 1,794 across the state, the most since Sept. 8, 2021. In just under four weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,598.
Just over three out of every four hospitalizations are among people who are not fully vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 18 to 86, the most at one time since Oct. 12, 2021.
The state also reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and three “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 732,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 205,037 “probable” cases
-- 13,079 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,994 “probable” deaths
-- 12,796,673 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,667,159 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,353,203 series completed; 4,844,675 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
