COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by eight overnight to 286 statewide, according to the Tuesday report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 2,081.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by two to 28.
In Tuesday’s report, the state tallied 345 new cases, which includes 212 confirmed cases and 77 “probable” cases. Of that total, 56 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and five “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 886,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 279,049 “probable” cases
-- 14,381 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,432 “probable” deaths
-- 14,675,730 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,739,445 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,428,663 series completed; 4,987,958 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 along with one “probable” case on Tuesday.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,603 “probable” cases
-- 1,919 reinfections
-- 354 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 102 “probable” deaths
-- 298,017 total COVID-19 tests
-- 63,165 initiated vaccine series; 56,877 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.