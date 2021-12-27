The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 9,804 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with positive results coming from nearly one out of every five tests, continuing the state’s recent spike in new cases.
The state also reported 2,360 new “probable” cases, as well as nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and eight suspected deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 449, the most since Oct. 14 (456). Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by five to 27.
In other news, the Department of Health reported 5,548 additional Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccine series since the last report, bringing the total to 2,625,583. Of that total, approximately 2,325,707 have finished a vaccine series, a rise of 3,880.
To date, the state has administered 4,777,551 vaccine doses, an increase of 9,195.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 635,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 167,415 “probable” cases
-- 13,004 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,966 “probable” deaths
-- 12,159,834 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,625,583 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,325,707 series completed; 4,777,551 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
