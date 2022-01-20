The state surpassed 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by another 63 overnight, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, the state tallied 12,831 new cases, which include 8,530 confirmed cases and 4,301 “probable” cases. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 808,234.
Of new cases reported Thursday, officials said 1,875 are reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 2,367 on Thursday, continuing the spike of the last several weeks. Since Dec. 15, 2021, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 2,171.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by two to 142.
The state also reported 31 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and six “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 808,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 241,846 “probable” cases
-- 13,245 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,038 “probable” deaths
-- 13,338,646 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,690,669 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,371,261 series completed; 4,884,955 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 305 new confirmed cases and 179 new suspected cases. Thursday’s confirmed case count was the second-highest in one day in Livingston Parish since the start of the pandemic, behind only July 27, 2021 (311).
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest report.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 21,044 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,776 “probable” cases
-- 319 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 86 “probable” deaths
– 273,582 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,342 initiated vaccine series; 55,642 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
