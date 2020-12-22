Louisiana has administered 22,108 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines since Dec. 14, according to new data released by the Louisiana Department of Health.
The initial doses are the first of two — spaced 21 days apart — required for immunity.
The state will begin releasing data on vaccinations twice a week along with its regular updates on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Vaccine information will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday, the Department of Health has announced.
Louisiana began administering its first doses of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine last week, shortly after Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accepted an advisory committee’s recommendation that the vaccine may be given to people 16 and older.
The first round of Pfzier’s vaccines are going toward the state’s healthcare workers. After receiving 39,000 doses last week, officials expect to receive another 28,275 doses this week.
The state is also bracing for the arrival of 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was recently authorized for emergency use. The Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose 28 days after the first but doesn’t need ultra-cold storage, will go toward the residents and staff long-term care facilities and to Tier 2 hospitals and pre-hospital medical responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical services.
The state is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccination distribution process. The general public isn’t expected to be vaccinated for several months.
