The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 1,183 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths in its Wednesday report.
In addition, the state reported 723 “probable” cases and 17 “probable” deaths.
The state also passed 10 million total COVID-19 tests.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 18 overnight to 1,221. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,801. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 87 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by five overnight to 225 statewide.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 585,664 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 146,341 “probable” cases
-- 12,077 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,580 “probable” deaths
-- 10,010,859 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,359,420 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,068,096 series completed; 4,275,281 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 32 new cases and one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
In addition, the parish reported 26 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,322 “probable” cases
-- 287 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 61 “probable” deaths
-- 207,249 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,441 initiated vaccine series; 48,010 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
