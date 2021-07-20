Louisiana has surpassed 500,000 total COVID-19 cases to date, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That figure includes both confirmed and “probable” cases.
On Tuesday, Louisiana confirmed 1,325 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new COVID-19 deaths.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 237 “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 68 overnight to 779 statewide. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 520.
Ventilator usage rose by one to 55 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 421,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 80,372 “probable” cases
-- 9,810 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,051 “probable” deaths
-- 7,995,661 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,407,099 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,686,533 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In other Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Local officials also reported 12 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,133 “probable” cases
-- 192 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 157,757 total COVID-19 tests
-- 40,376 initiated vaccine series; 36,781 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
