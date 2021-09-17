The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 1,491 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths in its Friday report, which includes the death of a child.
The child was between the ages of 5 and 11, officials said, adding that “no further information will be released on this death.” This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to six. In total, 15 children younger than 18 have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.
The state also reported 688 “probable” cases and 10 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana dropped by another 64 overnight to 1,367, the fewest across the state since July 25. After reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,655.
Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 88 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators also dropped, falling by 16 to 251 statewide, the fewest since Aug. 2.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 581,147 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 144,490 “probable” cases
-- 11,897 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,521 “probable” deaths
-- 9,865,420 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,347,621 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,042,308 series completed; 4,238,510 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed one new COVID-19 death and 47 new cases on Friday.
Since the start of August, Livingston Parish has confirmed 90 COVID-19 deaths, including a record 55 last month. Livingston Parish has confirmed at least one COVID-19 death in every update since Aug. 6.
In addition, the parish reported 24 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,382 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,271 “probable” cases
-- 287 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 56 “probable” deaths
-- 204,389 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,158 initiated vaccine series; 47,167 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
