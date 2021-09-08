The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 1,694 new COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths in its latest report Wednesday.
In addition, the state reported 1,372 “probable” cases and 25 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their steady decline, falling by 108 overnight to 1,895 statewide, the fewest since July 30. Hospitalizations have dropped by 1,127 since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 90 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 20 overnight to 378 statewide.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 568,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 137,221 “probable” cases
-- 11,500 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,415 “probable” deaths
-- 9,613,168 total COVID-19 tests
-- 4,116,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,958,149 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths and 29 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also reported 13 “probable” cases and three “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 15,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,946 “probable” cases
-- 267 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 52 “probable” deaths
-- 198,008 total COVID-19 tests
-- 54,256 initiated vaccine series; 44,413 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.