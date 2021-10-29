The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 206 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 35 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by two overnight to 307 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by one to 53 statewide.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 603,307 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 155,164 “probable” cases
-- 12,720 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,827 “probable” deaths
-- 10,937,084 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,460,123 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,197,960 series completed; 4,499,885 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The parish didn’t report a new confirmed or suspected death from COVID-19.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,595 “probable” cases
-- 302 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 73 “probable” deaths
-- 224,261 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,978 initiated vaccine series; 51,688 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
