The state confirmed 238 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Friday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 102 “probable” cases and three “probable” deaths.
After rising for three straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Friday by 17 to 311 statewide. Ventilator usage, however, remained at 27 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 396,120 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 71,695 “probable” cases
-- 9,554 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 968 “probable” deaths
-- 7,314,129 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,884,452 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,393,530 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Friday.
Officials also reported three new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,538 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 141,442 total COVID-19 tests
-- 33,790 initiated vaccine series; 29,748 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
