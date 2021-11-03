The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 200 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, officials were reporting 244 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, a drop of three overnight. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 2,778.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by four to 43 statewide.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 604,736 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 155,955 “probable” cases
-- 12,747 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,838 “probable” deaths
-- 11,029,012 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,469,139 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,206,879 series completed; 4,518,668 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to three “probable” cases.
The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,606 “probable” cases
-- 304 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 73 “probable” deaths
-- 225,896 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,159 initiated vaccine series; 51,927 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
