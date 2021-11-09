The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 263 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 211 new “probable” cases and six new “probable” deaths.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 229 hospitalizations across the state, a rise of 12 overnight. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by five to 36 statewide.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 606,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 156,759 “probable” cases
-- 12,790 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,859 “probable” deaths
-- 11,160,729 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,483,994 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,221,353series completed; 4,549,584 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to 17 new “probable” cases on Tuesday.
The parish also reported one new confirmed COVID-19 death from COVID-19 as well as one new suspected death.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,963 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,650 “probable” cases
-- 305 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 75 “probable” deaths
-- 228,805 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,479 initiated vaccine series; 52,318 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
