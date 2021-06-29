Louisiana confirmed 280 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 133 “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 16 overnight to 294 statewide. Ventilator usage fell by one to 30 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 405,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 75,280 “probable” cases
-- 9,712 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,020 “probable” deaths
-- 7,738,093 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,233,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,602,754 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death Tuesday.
That's the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Livingston Parish since June 1, according to LDH figures.
Officials also reported two new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,567 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,785 “probable” cases
-- 187 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 151,015 total COVID-19 tests
-- 38,025 initiated vaccine series; 34,999 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
