Louisiana confirmed 281 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 83 “probable” cases and two “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one overnight to 297 statewide. Ventilator usage increased by six to 30 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 399,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 73,154 “probable” cases
-- 9,626 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 989 “probable” deaths
-- 7,480,172 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,027,920 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,477,339 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths.
Officials also reported seven new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,640 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 144,923 total COVID-19 tests
-- 35,569 initiated vaccine series; 31,872 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
