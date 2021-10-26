The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 282 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 178 new “probable” cases and six new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nine overnight to 323 statewide, the fewest since July 4. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,699.
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose slightly for the second straight day, increasing by four to 54 statewide.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 602,402 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 154,567 “probable” cases
-- 12,681 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,815 “probable” deaths
-- 10,853,971 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,451,498 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,189,636 series completed; 4,482,319 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as six new “probable” cases.
Officials also reported two new “probable” COVID-19 deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,885 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,577 “probable” cases
-- 302 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 73 “probable” deaths
-- 222,662 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,799 initiated vaccine series; 51,433 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
