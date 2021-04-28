Louisiana confirmed 282 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 new deaths Wednesday, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 160 “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by one overnight to 307 statewide. Ventilator usage, however, rose by four to 50 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 388,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 68,700 “probable” cases
-- 9,455 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 912 “probable” deaths
-- 6,973,459 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,589,967 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,206,198 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed six new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths.
The parish also reported a rise of seven “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,842 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,419 “probable” cases
-- 182 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 134,201 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,595 initiated vaccine series; 24,685 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
