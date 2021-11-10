The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 299 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 196 new “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 231 hospitalizations across the state, a slight increase of two overnight. This marks the second straight day that hospitalizations have risen.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 36 statewide.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 606,673 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 156,955 “probable” cases
-- 12,799 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,863 “probable” deaths
-- 11,187,876 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,483,994 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,221,353series completed; 4,549,584 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In LIvingston Parish, officials reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to two new “probable” cases.
The parish didn’t report a new death from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,652 “probable” cases
-- 305 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 75 “probable” deaths
-- 229,174 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,479 initiated vaccine series; 52,318 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
