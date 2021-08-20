The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day, falling by 14 overnight to 2,999 statewide, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by 23 over the last two days. Prior to Thursday, the state had exceeded its record for most hospitalizations at one time every day since Aug. 2. Still, the state remains well above the peak of any of its previous surges.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell to 470, a decrease of six.
In other news, the state confirmed 3,447 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths on Friday.
The state also added 2,475 new “probable” cases and 11 new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 528,111 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 121,804 “probable” cases
-- 10,690 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,228 “probable” deaths
-- 9,058,785 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,904,924 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,836,731 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the monthly toll to 35.
The parish has reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths in the last eight LDH reports and at least one in every update since Aug. 6.
Officials also reported 33 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 14,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,333 “probable” cases
-- 232 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 35 “probable” deaths
-- 185,532 total COVID-19 tests
-- 51,967 initiated vaccine series; 40,731 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
