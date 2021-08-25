The state reported more than 100 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, one day after reporting its most deaths in a single day to date.
In the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials confirmed 85 new deaths and reported an additional 25 “probable” deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 139 new deaths, breaking the previous record set in April 2020.
The state also confirmed 3,811 new COVID-19 cases on top of 2,808 new “probable” cases.
After rising on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly by 12 overnight to 2,844 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators also fell by eight to 472 statewide.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 543,463 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 127,774 “probable” cases
-- 10,944 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,282 “probable” deaths
-- 9,248,272 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,974,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,873,834 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
The confirmed COVID-19 death toll in Livingston Parish rose by three on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 241, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
So far this month, officials have confirmed 44 COVID-19 deaths, which is by far the most in a single month since the start of the pandemic. The parish has reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 11 LDH reports and at least one since in every update since Aug. 6.
The parish added 129 new COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total this month to 2,871, adding on to another record.
Officials also reported 158 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 15,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,672 “probable” cases
-- 241 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 38 “probable” deaths
-- 191,302 total COVID-19 tests
-- 52,789 initiated vaccine series; 42,026 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
