The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continued its rapid ascent on Wednesday, when the state added 134 to the tally.
That brings the total number of hospitalizations to 1,524, which is the most since Jan. 28, when the state was still in the winter surge. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 1,265.
The Louisiana Department of Health also reported another 17 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators to bring that total to 144, the most since Feb. 12.
In other news, the state confirmed 3,829 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths.
The state is also reporting 870 new “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 442,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 89,001 “probable” cases
-- 9,883 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,065 “probable” deaths
-- 8,198,413 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,483,291 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,706,544 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 150 new cases and no new deaths.
Local officials also reported 64 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 12,295 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,754 “probable” cases
-- 195 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 164,777 total COVID-19 tests
-- 42,409 initiated vaccine series; 37,214 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
