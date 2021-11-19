The state confirmed 311 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Friday report, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials also reported 170 new “probable” cases and seven new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly on Friday, increasing by one overnight to 200 statewide, where they have hovered for the last week. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by two to 33.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 609,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 158,225 “probable” cases
-- 12,854 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,895 “probable” deaths
-- 11,395,995 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,517,448 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,241,395 series completed; 4,605,082 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new “probable” cases.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest update.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,008 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,695 “probable” cases
-- 307 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 233,689 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,085 initiated vaccine series; 52,798 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.