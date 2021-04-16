Louisiana confirmed 321 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four new deaths on Friday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 158 “probable” cases and five “probable” deaths.
On Friday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 21 to 317 statewide. Ventilator usage dropped by three to 42 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 384,613 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 67,342 “probable” cases
-- 9,392 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 890 “probable” deaths
-- 6,766,209 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,355,822 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,035,070 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count rose by six while the number of deaths remained unchanged on Friday.
The parish also reported eight new “probable” cases and no “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,725 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,370 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 130,405 total COVID-19 tests
-- 29,157 initiated vaccine series; 20,951 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.