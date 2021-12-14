The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 348 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 242 new “probable” cases. and three new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one overnight to 198 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by two to 33.
Tuesday’s dashboard update was delayed due to network issues.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 615,860 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 161,836 “probable” cases
-- 12,958 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,939 “probable” deaths
-- 11,847,757 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,590,438 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,298,235 series completed; 4,734,745 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine new “probable” cases on Tuesday.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths in Livingston Parish from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,838 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 77 “probable” deaths
-- 242,432 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,422 initiated vaccine series; 54,033 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
