Louisiana confirmed 350 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 deaths Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 175 “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 25 overnight to 259 statewide. Ventilator usage fell by one to 28 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 406,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 75,764 “probable” cases
-- 9,729 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,028 “probable” deaths
-- 7,782,031 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,289,534 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,631,842 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Friday.
Officials also reported eight new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,628 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,822 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 151,662 total COVID-19 tests
-- 38,667 initiated vaccine series; 35,614 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
The Louisiana Department of Health said its office will be closed on Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. The next COVID-19 update will be Tuesday, July 6.
