Louisiana confirmed 362 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 279 “probable” cases and one “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight to 294 statewide. Ventilator usage dropped by two to 26 statewide, figures show.
The Department of Health’s Wednesday report was delayed more than six hours because of a processing error.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 399,321 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 72,983 “probable” cases
-- 9,610 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 985 “probable” deaths
-- 7,450,778 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,011,613 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,467,560 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths.
Officials also reported 20 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,158 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,626 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 144,257 total COVID-19 tests
-- 35,415 initiated vaccine series; 31,655 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.