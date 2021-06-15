Louisiana confirmed 374 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 185 “probable” cases and two “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by seven overnight to 290 statewide. Ventilator usage remained at 38 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 402,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 74,021 “probable” cases
-- 9,658 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,002 “probable” deaths
-- 7,600,025 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,119,712 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,531,931 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday.
Officials also reported four new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,705 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 147,773 total COVID-19 tests
-- 36,978 initiated vaccine series; 33,506 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
