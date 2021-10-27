The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 387 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Wednesday report.
That’s the lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in a single day since July 16 (three). Deaths have been on the decline in recent weeks after reaching historic highs during the state’s fourth surge.
Officials also reported 383 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 13 overnight to 310 statewide, the fewest since July 3. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,712.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped slightly after rising for two straight days, falling by one to 53 statewide.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 602,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 154,950 “probable” cases
-- 12,688 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,818 “probable” deaths
-- 10,884,991 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,451,498 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,189,636 series completed; 4,482,319 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as well as 13 new “probable” cases.
The parish didn’t report a new confirmed or suspected death from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,590 “probable” cases
-- 302 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 73 “probable” deaths
-- 223,331 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,799 initiated vaccine series; 51,433 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
