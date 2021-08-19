More than 2.2 million Louisiana residents have now initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the first time in more than six weeks.
As of Thursday, approximately 2,213,602 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 36,635 from the previous report Monday. Of that total, approximately 1,836,731 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 30,687.
To date, the state has administered 3,904,924 vaccine doses, or 65,309 more than Monday’s report.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by nine overnight to 3,013 statewide, marking the first reported decrease since July 1. Prior to Thursday, the state had exceeded its record for most hospitalizations at one time every day since Aug. 2.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose to 476, an increase of 28.
In other news, the state confirmed 4,144 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths on Thursday.
The state also added 1,406 new “probable” cases and seven new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 524,664 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 119,329 “probable” cases
-- 10,634 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,217 “probable” deaths
-- 9,011,285 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,904,924 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,836,731 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
