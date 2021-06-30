Louisiana confirmed 421 new COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 170 “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by three overnight to 291 statewide. Ventilator usage remained at 30 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 406,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 75,450 “probable” cases
-- 9,717 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,021 “probable” deaths
-- 7,750,521 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,233,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,602,754 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Officials also reported 21 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,806 “probable” cases
-- 187 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 151,448 total COVID-19 tests
-- 38,025 initiated vaccine series; 34,999 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
