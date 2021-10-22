The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 454 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 227 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 12 overnight to 342 statewide, the fifth straight day they were below 400 and the fewest since July 5. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,680.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by four overnight to 48 statewide, the fewest since July 15.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 601,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 154,164 “probable” cases
-- 12,657 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,805 “probable” deaths
-- 10,785,240 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,444,138 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,181,459 series completed; 4,466,864 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as 10 new “probable” cases.
Officials also reported one new “probable” COVID-19 death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,569 “probable” cases
-- 302 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 71 “probable” deaths
-- 221,713 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,642 initiated vaccine series; 51,210 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.