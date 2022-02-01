COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly on Tuesday, increasing by 10 to 1,952 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Despite the slight rise, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 415 since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by six to 171.
In Tuesday’s report, the state tallied 4,729 new COVID-19 cases, which include 2,741 confirmed cases and 1,478 “probable” cases. Of that total, 510 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 51 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 19 suspected deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 856,846 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 261,482 “probable” cases
-- 13,595 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,149 “probable” deaths
-- 13,774,223 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,707,090 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,389,317 series completed; 4,918,397 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 23 “probable” cases on Tuesday.
There were no new deaths in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 22,485 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,129 “probable” cases
-- 333 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 95 “probable” deaths
– 282,153 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,604 initiated vaccine series; 56,051 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
