Louisiana confirmed 752 new COVID-19 cases and nine new COVID-19 deaths Friday, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 217 “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 21 overnight to 372 statewide. In the last week, hospitalizations increased by 113.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 36 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 410,558 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 77,000 “probable” cases
-- 9,750 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,031 “probable” deaths
-- 7,854,069 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,338,030 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,657,258 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death Friday.
Officials also reported 13 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,906 “probable” cases
-- 187 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 153,770 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,178 initiated vaccine series; 36,119 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.