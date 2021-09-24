The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 816 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in its Friday report.
In addition, the state reported 186 “probable” cases and seven “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 51 overnight to 1,141, the fewest since July 23. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,881. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 87 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by 17 overnight to 201 statewide, the fewest since July 31.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 587,334 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 147,190 “probable” cases
-- 12,141 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,600 “probable” deaths
-- 10,069,948 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,369,572 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,085,440 series completed; 4,301,978 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 29 new cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
In addition, the parish reported eight new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,517 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,334 “probable” cases
-- 287 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 63 “probable” deaths
-- 208,395 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,678 initiated vaccine series; 48,442 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.