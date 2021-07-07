Louisiana confirmed 853 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 death Wednesday, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 373 “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 10 overnight to 348 statewide. Ventilator usage dropped by three to 30 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 409,244 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 76,559 “probable” cases
-- 9,735 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,030 “probable” deaths
-- 7,824,054 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,315,817 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,645,608 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases — the most for a single day since Feb. 2 — and no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Officials also reported 31 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,879 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 153,296 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,009 initiated vaccine series; 35,945 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.