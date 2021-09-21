The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 858 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths in its Tuesday report.
In addition, the state reported 410 “probable” cases and 28 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 37 overnight to 1,239. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,783. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 87 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators also dropped, falling by 15 to 220 statewide, the fewest since Aug. 1.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 584,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 145,618 “probable” cases
-- 11,995 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,563 “probable” deaths
-- 9,978,102 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,359,420 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,068,096 series completed; 4,275,281 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 16 new cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
In addition, the parish reported 13 new “probable” cases and on new “probable” death.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,438 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,296 “probable” cases
-- 286 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 59 “probable” deaths
-- 206,324 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,441 initiated vaccine series; 48,010 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
