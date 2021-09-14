The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 1,413 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths in its Tuesday report.
In addition, the state reported 787 “probable” cases and 29 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 1,612, the fewest since July 27. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,410.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 88 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 297 statewide.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 577,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 142,407 “probable” cases
-- 11,766 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,475 “probable” deaths
-- 9,779,532 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,336,270 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,018,168 series completed; 4,203,752 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths and 70 new cases on Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since the start of August, Livingston Parish has confirmed 86 COVID-19 deaths, including a record 55 last month.
In addition, the parish reported 65 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,282 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,223 “probable” cases
-- 283 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 56 “probable” deaths
-- 202,511 total COVID-19 tests
-- 54,872 initiated vaccine series; 46,350 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.