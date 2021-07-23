The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 1,000 for the first time since mid-February, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 95 to 1,008 statewide, the most since Feb. 10. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 749.
Ventilator usage rose by 17 to 82 statewide, figures show.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 2,427 new COVID-19 cases in addition to 700 “probable” cases Friday.
The state also reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and two new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 428,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 83,989 “probable” cases
-- 9,842 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,058 “probable” deaths
-- 8,080,441 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,437,389 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,696,163 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death Friday.
Local officials also reported 33 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,389 “probable” cases
-- 193 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 160,487 total COVID-19 tests
-- 41,042 initiated vaccine series; 36,962 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
