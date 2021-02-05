The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two more cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant, bringing the statewide total to five.
The agency made the announcement Thursday, saying the cases were confirmed in Region 5 (Southwest Louisiana).
Health officials conducted an investigation and contact tracing “to identify, inform, and monitor” anyone who was in close contact with the Region 5 case. The individuals did not report a history of travel outside of Louisiana, officials said.
Louisiana’s first case of the variant strain was discovered in Region 1 (Greater New Orleans) on Jan. 16. The state has now identified two cases in Region 1 and three in Region 5.
An additional 20 suspect variant cases are pending confirmatory testing, officials said in a statement. Of these suspect cases, 13 are in the Greater New Orleans area and seven are in Southwest Louisiana.
Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, said the true number of cases is almost certainly much higher.
The COVID-19 variant SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., frequently referred to as the U.K. variant after where it was first detected, is believed to spread more easily than other viral strains currently circulating in the U.S.
At this time, current COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be effective against the variant strain. But officials said further study is needed to determine if there is increased disease severity associated with the B.1.1.7 strain.
While daily case counts and hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks, Edwards said the new strain — which experts say is 50 percent more transmissible — threatens to create a fourth surge this spring.
“This [U.K.] variant is out there and we know it’s spreading,” Kanter said last week. “So we need to do everything we can now to set ourselves up for that.
“We need to gain as much yardage as we can while we have the cases going in the right direction so that when the variant does take over… we’ve set ourselves up for as much mitigation as possible.”
