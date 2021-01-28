Louisiana has confirmed its second and third cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health has announced.
The COVID-19 variant SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., frequently referred to as the U.K. variant, is believed to spread more easily than other viral strains currently circulating in the U.S.
According to health officials, one case of the U.K. variant was recently detected in an individual in Region 5 (Southwest Louisiana), while another was identified in an individual in Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area).
Louisiana’s first case of the variant strain was discovered in Region 1 on Jan. 16. It has now been detected in more than 20 other states.
“The bottom line is this variant is present in the U.S. and… Louisiana, and we know it transmits more easily,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
Health officials conducted an investigation and contact tracing “to identify, inform, and monitor” anyone who was in close contact with the Region 5 case. This individual did not report a history of travel outside of Louisiana, officials said.
Case investigation and contact tracing are ongoing for the new Region 1 case.
Another 14 suspect variant cases are pending confirmatory testing: Eight in Region 1 and six in Region 5.
“Let me stress the take-home message: As LDH and I have said before, we all need to take this very seriously,” Edwards said. “We see some improvements… here in Louisiana, but we’re in a very difficult place because of our high numbers right now. These variants are very concerning.”
At this time, the U.K. variant has not shown to cause more severe disease, and health experts believe current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant strain.
But because most local SARS-CoV-2 laboratory tests are not able to provide results that can identify suspect variant strains, officials said there are likely to be many more U.K. variant cases in Regions 1 and 5 that are undetected.
It is likely to be circulating in other parts of Louisiana, as well.
The growing presence of the U.K variant comes as the state’s coronavirus numbers are showing signs of plateauing, though Edwards and Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health stressed that “the baseline numbers are too high.”
After reporting at least 3,000 new cases seven times from Jan. 3-17, the state hasn’t reached that number in the last 12 days. The most recent statewide positivity rate report (Jan. 14-20) came in at 8.60 percent, marking the second consecutive week-to-week drop and the lowest rate since Nov. 19-25 (7.80 percent).
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key metric in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 11 of the last 14 LDH updates. They dropped to 1,590 statewide on Thursday, the fewest since Dec. 27, 2020.
However, COVID-19 hospitalizations have hovered above for 52 straight days, longer than the first two waves combined (41).
And though cases, positivity rate, and hospitalizations have begun flattening out, the number of COVID-29 deaths continues to rise. With three days left this month, January has become the second-deadliest month since the pandemic began with more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Only April saw more COVID-19 fatalities in Louisiana, with 1,623.
Locally, Livingston Parish has confirmed 24 COVID-19 deaths, one shy of the mark set in December. On Wednesday, the parish reported a record six new deaths on a day the state confirmed 62, the most in one day since Jan. 8 (92).
“It is a staggering number of deaths that have accumulated over the course of the pandemic, and the numbers we’re announcing on a daily basis really do take my breath away,” Edwards said.
Edwards and Kanter said the state must continue to improve its COVID-19 numbers since, as health experts believe, the U.K. variant will become the predominant strain in the country. Officials said the new strain is “50-percent more transmissible,” meaning the state could experience another surge in cases “even if people follow the mitigation measures.”
Two other strains — one first spotted in South Africa and another in Brazil — have also been detected in the U.S., according to reports.
“This [U.K.] variant is out there and we know it’s spreading,” Kanter said. “So we need to do everything we can now to set ourselves up for that.
“We need to gain as much yardage as we can while we have the cases going in the right direction so that when the variant does take over… we’ve set ourselves up for as much mitigation as possible.”
