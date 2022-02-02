COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 40 overnight down to 1,912 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 455.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 171.
In Wednesday’s report, the state tallied 4,873 new cases, which include 2,686 confirmed cases and 1,584 “probable” cases. Of that total, 603 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 23 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 14 suspected deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 859,532 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 263,066 “probable” cases
-- 13,618 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,163 “probable” deaths
-- 13,813,982 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,707,090 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,389,317 series completed; 4,918,397 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 28 “probable” cases on Wednesday.
The parish also confirmed one new COVID-19 death in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 22,541 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,157 “probable” cases
-- 1,716 reinfections
-- 333 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 95 “probable” deaths
– 282,778 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,604 initiated vaccine series; 56,051 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
