Louisianans can now have a digital record of their COVID-19 vaccination.
During his weekly press conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a new feature to the LA Wallet app, the state’s digital driver’s license, that allows users to access their COVID-19 vaccination record.
The new, optional feature comes at no cost, and Edwards said those who opt-in can be “assured that their personal health information is well protected.”
During the press conference, Edwards said that 27 percent of all Louisianans are fully vaccinated, while 32.4 percent have had at least one shot. The governor said that having a digital record of a vaccination record can help those who may lose their physical record, something he noted has already happened.
“If someone wants to have a digital copy of their vaccination record, they should be able to easily get one at no cost, which is what this optional feature of LA Wallet allows them to do,” Edwards said in a statement. “This enhancement is about connecting people with their own personal health information in a simple, secure way.”
LA Wallet launched in 2018 as Louisiana’s Digital Driver’s License App. It is available on both the Apple App store and the Google Play store and is a legal driver’s license for all in the state of Louisiana.
As of the latest data, more than 650,000 Louisiana residents have activated their LA Wallet digital licenses or IDs, reaching more than 30 percent of all licensed drivers in the state.
Edwards noted that people without access to smartphones can get printed copies of their vaccine records from their parish health unit or from any provider that administers vaccines and uses the LINKS system. Residents can also print their complete immunization record through MyIR.
For more information about LA Wallet, visit lawallet.com.
