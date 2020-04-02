The demand for unemployment claims currently being filed “is unprecedented” as the state continues to grapple with the economic repercussions from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Wednesday.
In the first three days of this week, Edwards said the Louisiana Workforce Commission has paid roughly $20 million in unemployment claims. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced many businesses to shut their doors or lay off employees, total weekly benefits averaged about $2.5 million, Edwards said.
Across the country, more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — according to a report from the Associated Press.
The unparalleled volume of people seeking governmental assistance from not just one state but the entire country is what makes this public health emergency “different in a lot of ways,” the governor said.
“There really isn’t a benchmark we can relate to,” Edwards said. “And this is true not just here in Louisiana, but across the country.”
In Louisiana, individual filings for unemployment and insurance benefits have exploded in the last month, going from a call volume of nearly 260 in the first week of March to a daily average that currently hovers around 7,750. If that holds true for an entire week, that would be a 14,000-percent increase in call volume from this time one month ago.
During a recent town hall, LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said a normal week’s case load for unemployment claims statewide was somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000. Last week, it was reported that unemployment claims had risen to 119,000, including more than 3,000 from Livingston Parish residents.
Applications filed does not mean that benefits, which will increase to $600 per week for several months as part of the recent $2 trillion stimulus package President Donald Trump signed last week, have been conveyed but that residents have used the portal to apply.
To handle the explosion in unemployment filings, Edwards said the Louisiana Workforce Commission has extended hours of operation to 7 p.m. and moved nearly 300 staff to unemployment/insurance operations. The third party host that manages the website has also added server capacity, with LWC increasing phone capacity, as well.
“We know because of this increased call volume, it’s taking many people multiple times to get through,” Edwards said. “We ask you to be patient and bear with us.”
To apply for unemployment benefits, Dejoie urges people to apply online at http://www.laworks.net/. To go directly to the website, click here.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, reached 6,424 positive cases in Louisiana, a 23-percent increased in reported cases, according to the Department of Health's latest figures on Wednesday. The disease has now infected a reported 60 out of 64 parishes, and the death toll is currently at 273.
