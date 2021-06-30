State health leaders reaffirmed their support for young people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, following behind national leaders who responded to reports of side effects among young people who had received a vaccine.
In a statement, Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said the agency “strongly” endorses COVID-19 vaccines and urges “all families in Louisiana to seriously consider the COVID-19 vaccines for themselves and their children 12 years and older.”
“The risk of not doing so, as COVID variants circulate the country and Louisiana, is simply too great,” Kanter said.
Last week, the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to discuss the latest data on reports of mild cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue. This inflammation, called myocarditis and pericarditis, was said to have occurred following COVID-19 vaccination among younger people.
Health experts — which included some of the nation’s leading doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and public health leaders — released a statement following the meeting, in which they reaffirmed their support for the vaccines.
For the young people who do experience the side effects, the statement said most cases are mild and that “individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment.”
The statement went on to say that myocarditis and pericarditis “are much more common if you get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be more severe.”
“The facts are clear: This is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination,” the statement read.
In their statement, the health experts urged more vaccinations among people of all ages, especially as the Delta COVID-19 variant increases in circulation, saying, “The risks of being unvaccinated are far greater than any rare side effects from the vaccines.”
“We recommend getting vaccinated right away if you haven’t yet,” the statement read. “It is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, your community, and to return to a more normal lifestyle safely and quickly.”
Of the three COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency authorization use, only one has been approved for children under 18 years of age — the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Earlier this month, Moderna officials said the company has asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 17. If approved, this would be the second vaccine available for children.
Read the full statement following the CDC ACIP meeting below:
Read the full statement from the Louisiana Department of Health below:
"The Department takes its responsibility to protect the health of the people of Louisiana seriously and, as such, provides accurate information from credible medical professionals and organizations, like those who have co-signed this statement, in all of its public health efforts," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer.
“This is welcome news, and we strongly endorse it and urge all families in Louisiana to seriously consider the COVID-19 vaccines for themselves and their children 12 years and older. The risk of not doing so, as COVID variants circulate the country and Louisiana, is simply too great.”
The COVID-19 vaccines are free and readily available. LDH recommends that parents consult their family physician or trusted medical provider for more information and have any questions answered.
To find a vaccine location near you, schedule an appointment or speak with a medical professional, please call LDH’s Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.
