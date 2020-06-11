The state has unveiled a new tool to help people return safely to work amid the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards introduced the “Get Back to Work Safely Survey Tool,” which was created by the Louisiana Department of Health in collaboration with LSU Health Sciences Center and Revelry Labs.
The “quick survey” aims to help people identify their risks from COVID-19 and provide recommendations on how people can keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. The survey consists of less than 15 questions and can be found on the Department of Health’s website.
“All details are kept anonymous and won’t be used for any purpose other than to give you advice on how to stay safe,” Edwards said. “It’ll help you understand your individual risk.”
The survey asks questions pertaining to an individual’s medical history, such as possible underlying health conditions, and if the person has been tested for COVID-19.
Once the survey is complete, the tool lists “10 basic things” that everyone should be following, such as washing hands frequently, practicing social distance, wearing a face mask, and covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing.
Louisiana entered Phase Two of reopening the economy on June 5, allowing more businesses to reopen and loosening restrictions on others already open. The state will be in Phase Two until at least June 26.
Despite moving to the next phase, Edwards warned residents against becoming too complacent in the fight against the novel disease. While the state overall has seen promising trends in new cases and hospitalizations, three LDH regions (5, 6, and 8) have seen “concerning trends” in recent weeks.
“There’s still a lot of COVID in Louisiana,” Edwards said Wednesday. “While we’re certainly doing better than we were a couple months ago, if we let our guard down… we can see those cases and hospitalizations go the wrong way. Obviously we don’t want that to happen.”
To utilize the “Get Back to Work Safely Survey Tool,” click here.
