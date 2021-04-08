The state has launched a new hotline that can help people schedule COVID-19 vaccines and answer vaccine-related questions.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, announced the new hotline during their weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday. The hotline is part of the “Bring Back Louisiana” campaign.
We are excited to announce a new vaccine hotline as part of the Bring Back Louisiana campaign. It can be used to schedule a vaccine appointment, find vaccine providers, and connect with medical professionals who can answer any questions about the vaccine. #lagov #SleevesUp pic.twitter.com/JumNhgWQkB— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 8, 2021
The number for the hotline is 1-855-453-0774.
“I do encourage people if you have questions about the vaccine… the hotline is the best source to go to,” Kanter said.
The hotline will help residents:
-- Schedule a vaccine appointment
-- Find vaccine providers in their area
-- Connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions
Speaking to reporters, Kanter called the hotline “a really important addition” to the Bring Back Louisiana campaign.
“It’s a really great resource and particularly good for anyone that has limited access to the internet,” Kanter said.
Kanter said the hotline had “a soft opening” at noon and had already received 10 phone calls and scheduled eight vaccine appointments.
The state expanded vaccine eligibility last week, making shots available to anyone 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine) regardless of underlying health conditions or employment.
As of the most recent data, the state has administered more than 2.1 million vaccine doses. Nearly 900,000 residents are fully-vaccinated.
