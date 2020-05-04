As the state moves toward Phase One of reopening the economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials have launched a new website to answer all the questions business owners and church leaders may have.
Open Safely, a new web-based program that went live Monday, will give businesses and churches “exact information” regarding mitigation measures as the state begins reopening the economy.
Gov. John Bel Edwards closed or restricted activity in businesses statewide in mid-March to slow the COVID-19 public health emergency, which has resulted in more than 29,600 cases and 1,990 deaths. The order also banned gatherings of 10 or more people, which has resulted in churches streaming religious practices rather than holding traditional service.
Despite extending the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15 last week, Edwards’ newest proclamation issued relaxes some of the mitigation measures in place, such as allowing customers to eat outside of restaurants and churches to hold outdoor services.
Edwards said he hopes the state can enter Phase One in mid-May and relax even more mitigation measures if there are positive trends regarding case growth, people showing COVID-19 symptoms, and hospitalizations.
That's where Open Safely comes in: It will let business owners and church leaders know exactly what measures are being lifted as Louisiana moves forward with opening businesses in a phased-in approach.
Speaking to reporters from inside the State Capitol on Monday, Edwards said the purpose of the new online resource is to provide “as much clarity as possible for safely resuming business and religious services.”
The new site, a collaboration between the Louisiana Department of Health and the State Fire Marshal, will allow those who register to receive updated communication, notifications, and helpful guidance via email from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The notifications will answer questions such as:
-- When can I partially or fully open my business?
-- What are the steps to open my business?
-- What changes can be expected for businesses that have been operating, but with restrictions?
-- What restrictions are my business subject to, if any?
-- Are there any new sanitation requirements for my business?
-- Are there any personal protective requirements (masks, gloves, etc.) for my employees?
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning explained the website Monday, saying that business owners who register will receive information regarding the next phase "so they can do what they need to prepare.”
After a business owner registers, he or she will be sent an acknowledgment poster that can be hung in the business.
“The beauty of this program is it’s online and a living document,” Browning said. “Businesses never have to go back to the portal, and as conditions and phases change, or new rules are strengthened or weakened, businesses will receive notifications.”
Once a business is registered, that business will be subject to compliance checks performed by LDH sanitarians as well as Fire Marshal deputies, Browning said, to ensure that mitigation measures are being upheld. When the checks are completed, the business owner will later receive the results via email.
The compliance checks do not prevent a business from reopening, Browning said.
Customers will also have a role: Open Safely will allow people to register and file a complaint if they feel a business needs “looking into.”
“What it does is it promotes self-enforcement and compliance,” Browning said.
While all businesses will follow “a common theme” regarding mitigation measures as the state moves toward Phase One and beyond, Browning said there will be “specific guidance to every type of occupancy.”
“Obviously a restaurant environment has a different risk than a jewelry store,” he said. “When [business owners] register, they’ll receive specific guidance as it is today and it’s subject to change as new information becomes available.”
To register on Open Safely, click here.
