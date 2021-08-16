Shortly after awarding the $1 million grand prize for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced another program to spur more vaccinations.
And this one targets one of the least vaccinated age groups in the state.
Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health on Friday introduced “Shot For 100,” a new vaccine incentive program that will give $100 to the first 75,000 college students who get their COVID-19 vaccine at participating institutions of higher education.
The new program is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 16.
At participating colleges and universities in Louisiana, students will receive a deactivated Visa card upon vaccination. After registering online at ShotFor100.com, that card will be loaded with $100.
People ages 18-29 are among the least vaccinated age group in Louisiana — a troubling fact given that the age group is also reporting the most COVID-19 cases statewide amid this fourth surge, fueled by the more transmissible delta variant.
There have been more than 260,000 coronavirus cases linked to U.S. colleges since the beginning of this year, according to Edwards.
In Louisiana, students are set to return to colleges over the next few weeks.
During Friday’s press conference, Edwards and Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said they hoped the new incentive program would encourage more young people to get vaccinated. They noted that vaccinations among young people have improved during this fourth surge of COVID-19, which is having a more “devastating impact” on younger populations than the previous three surges.
“We are seeing more young people go sleeves up, and that’s good, but we have a very long way to go within that demographic,” Edwards said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing last week. “Students want an in-person college experience and as much normalcy as possible.
“To safely accomplish that, we need more shots in arms.”
All institutions of higher education will be eligible to participate in Shot for 100, including universities, community and technical colleges, and private institutions.
In a statement, Kanter said LDH is working closely with the Louisiana Board of Regents and communicating to colleges and universities that this new reward program is available to them.
Because Shot For 100 will be led by individual campuses, the program may look different from institution to institution, and students should expect to hear more from their school in the coming days.
More information about the program can be found at ShotFor100.com or by calling Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.
